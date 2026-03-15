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Rapid Services Resume on JR Chuo Line; Suspension Caused by Accident at Kokubunji Station

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:56 JST, March 15, 2026

Rapid train services on the JR Chuo Line between Tokyo and Takao stations resumed at 12:24 p.m. on Sunday, according to East Japan Railway Co.

The services were suspended following an accident at Kokubunji Station at 10:48 a.m.

The company had expected services to resume at around 11:50 a.m.

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