Rapid Services Resume on JR Chuo Line; Suspension Caused by Accident at Kokubunji Station
The Yomiuri Shimbun
12:56 JST, March 15, 2026
Rapid train services on the JR Chuo Line between Tokyo and Takao stations resumed at 12:24 p.m. on Sunday, according to East Japan Railway Co.
The services were suspended following an accident at Kokubunji Station at 10:48 a.m.
The company had expected services to resume at around 11:50 a.m.
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