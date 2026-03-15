Rapid Services Resume on JR Chuo Line; Suspension Caused by Accident at Kokubunji Station

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

Rapid train services on the JR Chuo Line between Tokyo and Takao stations resumed at 12:24 p.m. on Sunday, according to East Japan Railway Co.

The services were suspended following an accident at Kokubunji Station at 10:48 a.m.

The company had expected services to resume at around 11:50 a.m.