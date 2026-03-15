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Rapid Services on JR Chuo Line Suspended; Accident at Kokubunji Station Cause

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:01 JST, March 15, 2026

Rapid train services on the JR Chuo Line were suspended Sunday morning between Tokyo and Takao stations, according to East Japan Railway Co.

The suspension was caused by an accident on the line at Kokubunji Station at 10:48 a.m.

The company expects services to resume at around 11:50 a.m.

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