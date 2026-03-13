Power Outage Forces About 980 Passengers in Yokohama to Walk to Train Stations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyu Toyoko Line trains remain stopped at Myorenji Station in Yokohama due to a power outage on Friday.

Two Tokyu Toyoko Line trains stopped in between stations due to a power outage on Friday, according to Tokyu Corp., causing about 980 passengers walked to the nearest stations.

According to Tokyu, the power outage occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, between Okurayama Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line and Minatomirai Station on the Minatomirai Line. The two lines are connected.

On the Tokyu Toyoko Line, one train stopped between Tanmachi and Higashi-Hakuraku stations, and one train stopped between Tanmachi and Yokohama stations. Passengers were asked to walk to the nearest stations. As of just after 3 p.m., one person had reported feeling unwell.

Due to a power outage, train service remains suspended between Kikuna Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line and Motomachi-Chukagai Station on the Minatomirai Line.