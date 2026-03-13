Japan’s TEPCO Releases Footage from Fukushima N-Plant Reactor
14:50 JST, March 13, 2026
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. on Thursday released footage of the interior of the No. 3 reactor at its disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
The footage, captured by micro-drone, shows a side opening of the containment structure. TEPCO will analyze the footage in preparation for full-scale operations to remove melted nuclear fuel debris. The removal operations are planned to start in 2037 or later.
TEPCO has been assessing the condition inside the containment structure since March 5, using camera-equipped micro-drones that each measure about 10 centimeters square.
The footage captured Monday showed an opening that could be used to insert the debris retrieval device into the reactor.
TEPCO also confirmed damage to equipment related to the control rods, which moderate nuclear fission.
The internal inspection is scheduled to continue for about another week.
