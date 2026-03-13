Hot word :

46 Evacuated from UAE, Oman on Japanese Govt-chartered Flight

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:43 JST, March 13, 2026

The fifth flight chartered by the government to evacuate people, many of them Japanese nationals, from the Middle East amid the ongoing situation arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from the Oman capital of Muscat on Friday morning.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the flight carried 42 Japanese and four South Koreans who had been staying in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Together with the four previous flights, 822 people have now used government-chartered flights.

The sixth government-charted flight is scheduled to depart Riyadh on Friday. With this flight, the evacuation of all the people who want to return to Japan is expected to be complete.

