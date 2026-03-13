Japan’s Sanyo Shinkansen Suspended Again; Between Okayama, Aioi Stations (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

West Japan Railways Co.

Services on the Sanyo Shinkansen line were suspended again, this time between Okayama and Aioi stations on Friday as a piece of plastic got caught in the overhead wires, West Japan Railways Co. announced.

On the day, services were suspended between Hakata and Hiroshima stations for the same obstruction found at JR Kokura Station on Friday morning. Service resumed at 1:10 p.m., but plastic was found in the overhead wires again, according to JR West.