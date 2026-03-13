Driver Dies in Collision with Express Train at Crossing in Mito; No Passengers Injured
13:16 JST, March 13, 2026
MITO — The driver of a car died in a collision with an express train at a crossing on the JR Joban Line in Mito on Friday morning, with none of the 560 train passengers injured, police said.
According to the Mito branch of East Japan Railways Co., the train involved in the collision was the limited express Hitachi bound for Sendai from Shinagawa. As a result of the accident, services on the Joban Line between Tomobe and Katsuta stations were suspended.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Ibaraki Pref.’s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Survivor and Gold Medalist, Vows to Continue Support Efforts