Driver Dies in Collision with Express Train at Crossing in Mito; No Passengers Injured

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A destroyed car and an express train are seen after a collision on Friday in Mito.

13:16 JST, March 13, 2026

MITO — The driver of a car died in a collision with an express train at a crossing on the JR Joban Line in Mito on Friday morning, with none of the 560 train passengers injured, police said.

According to the Mito branch of East Japan Railways Co., the train involved in the collision was the limited express Hitachi bound for Sendai from Shinagawa. As a result of the accident, services on the Joban Line between Tomobe and Katsuta stations were suspended.

