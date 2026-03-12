Metal Pipe That Protruded 13 Meters Above Ground in Osaka Sinks Back to 1.6 Meters as City Considers Cutting Remaining Section

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers do restoration work around a metal pipe, left, in Kita Ward, Osaka, at 9:56 a.m. Thursday.

The 27-meter-long, 3.6-meter diameter metal pipe that had risen about 13 meters above the ground in Osaka on Wednesday gradually sank back into the ground after water was pumped, with only 1.6 meters remaining above ground on Thursday morning.

The city is considering cutting off the protruding section of the pipe, which is located on National Route 423 in Kita Ward, Osaka.

National Route 423 around the site for approximately 600 meters north-south and Shin-Midosuji Street elevated above it for about 2 kilometers north-south, have been closed by the city, which cited the need to confirm ground stability.

Early on Thursday, the city began injecting agents to solidify the surrounding ground. Confirming ground stability and the safety of the bridge piers is expected to take several days, and there is no timeline yet for reopening the closed sections.