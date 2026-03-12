Metal Pipe That Protruded 13 Meters Above Ground in Osaka Sinks Back to 1.6 Meters as City Considers Cutting Remaining Section
14:19 JST, March 12, 2026
The 27-meter-long, 3.6-meter diameter metal pipe that had risen about 13 meters above the ground in Osaka on Wednesday gradually sank back into the ground after water was pumped, with only 1.6 meters remaining above ground on Thursday morning.
You may also like to readMassive Sewer Pipe Found Jutting Out of Highway in Osaka
The city is considering cutting off the protruding section of the pipe, which is located on National Route 423 in Kita Ward, Osaka.
National Route 423 around the site for approximately 600 meters north-south and Shin-Midosuji Street elevated above it for about 2 kilometers north-south, have been closed by the city, which cited the need to confirm ground stability.
Early on Thursday, the city began injecting agents to solidify the surrounding ground. Confirming ground stability and the safety of the bridge piers is expected to take several days, and there is no timeline yet for reopening the closed sections.
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Ibaraki Pref.’s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed