Japanese Volunteers in New York Give Back on March 2011 Quake Anniversary
14:00 JST, March 12, 2026
NEW YORK — Japanese and Japanese American volunteers in the United States served about 1,000 meals to people in need at a soup kitchen in New York on Wednesday to mark the 15th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake.
The Consulate General of Japan in New York and the Japanese American Association of New York have held the event every March 11 since 2014 to express gratitude for the relief supplies and donations received from the United States following the disaster.
The volunteers plated and served meals, including stir-fried ground meat and green beans with bread.
A 33-year-old woman, whose grandparents in Sendai were among those affected by the subsequent tsunami, said she wanted to cherish the spirit of mutual support in times of hardship.
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Ibaraki Pref.’s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed