Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ Container Ship Anchored in Persian Gulf Damaged, with No Crew Members Injured, Ship Seaworthy

19:13 JST, March 11, 2026

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines announced Wednesday that damage was found on one of its container ships currently anchored in the Persian Gulf.

No crew members were injured, and the vessel remains seaworthy. The cause is under investigation.

