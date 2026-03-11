Tokyo Conference 2026 Opens, Discusses Rebuilding Multilateralism; Former PM Kishida Cochair of 1st Asian Leaders Roundtable
14:57 JST, March 11, 2026
Tokyo Conference 2026 opened Tuesday in Tokyo, bringing together representatives of think tanks and research institutes worldwide discussing international affairs.
Hosted by The Genron NPO and supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun, the conference will run through Thursday. Amid a shaken-up world order as major powers prioritize their own interests, the conference’s main agenda will focus on promoting multilateralism for countries working on common issues.
On Tuesday, the first-ever Asian Leaders Roundtable discussion was held, with attendance by former ministers of countries in Asia. Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono were appointed its cochairs.
Kishida noted that Asia is the region most strongly affected by the moves of major powers and their conflicts.
“Keeping silent doesn’t mean you are neutral. It leads to the acceptance of a system where the world moves solely based on the decisions of major powers,” he warned.
Yudhoyono said that the rules-based world is facing new challenges and emphasized the importance of dialogue.
