2 Mt. Fuji Hikers Identified as Police Warn People Not to Climb in Winter

An aerial photo of Mt. Fuji

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The two people rescued after a fall while climbing Mt. Fuji have been identified as a 23-year-old Swedish woman and a 51-year-old man from New Zealand, according to the Shizuoka Prefectural Police.

Police said on Tuesday that they transported the two climbers by helicopter to a hospital in Shizuoka.

When they were being transported, the woman was in an impaired state of consciousness, and the man was also seriously injured and unable to walk, according to police.

The trails on Mt. Fuji are closed during winter, and police are urging people not to enter the mountain. The ground is frozen and extremely dangerous, they said.