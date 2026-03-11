Hot word :

JR Joban Line Resumes Service


The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:14 JST, March 11, 2026

The JR Joban Line resumed its services at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday after the services were suspended following an accident.

