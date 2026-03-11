Hot word :

JR Joban Line Suspends Service Between Shinagawa and Toride Due to Accident


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:39 JST, March 11, 2026

The JR Joban Line suspended its services between Shinagawa and Toride stations due to an accident between Nippori and Mikawashima stations at about 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

