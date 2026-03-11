JR Joban Line Suspends Service Between Shinagawa and Toride Due to Accident
The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:39 JST, March 11, 2026
The JR Joban Line suspended its services between Shinagawa and Toride stations due to an accident between Nippori and Mikawashima stations at about 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Muraoka Takes Silver in Women’s Para...
-
Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref., Locals Raise Carp Streamers as Symbol of...
-
Iran Situation: Significance of Rule of Law Must Be Conveyed
-
2nd Japanese Govt-Chartered Flight Brings 281 Back from Middle Ea...
-
Toyota Advancing Plant-Based Biofuel Development in Fukushima Tow...
-
Trump Says Iran Had a New Site for Developing Nuclear Weapons
-
Nissan to Work with Uber on Autonomous Driving, Aims to Provide U...
-
2 People Reportedly Found on Mt. Fuji; Hiking Trail Currently Clo...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Ibaraki Pref.'s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Shipping Companies Scramble to Ge...
-
Govt to Utilize ODA for Ensuring Economic Security; Securing Ener...
-
Japan Govt Survey Finds Just 10％ of Workers Want Working Hours to...
-
Nippon Life Insurance's U.S. Arm Sues OpenAI Over Legal Assistanc...
-
Japan's 2nd Round of U.S. Investments May Be Worth Over $100 Bill...
-
Imperial Family Watches World Baseball Classic Game Against Austr...
-
Beckoning Cats Get Makeover to Fit Modern Lifestyles with Sleek D...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far f...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Prime Minister of Japan; Keeps All Cabinet...
-
Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanes...
-
South Korea Tightens Rules on Foreigners Buying Homes in Seoul Me...
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
-
Ibaraki Pref.’s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed