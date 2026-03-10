Hot word :

2 People Reportedly Found on Mt. Fuji; Hiking Trail Currently Closed for Winter Season

An aerial photo of Mt. Fuji

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:23 JST, March 10, 2026

The Shizuoka Prefectural Police mountain rescue team found two individuals, believed to be a man and a woman, around the Hoei crater on Mt. Fuji on Monday night.

According to the prefectural police, Fujinomiya police station received a report that two climbers had fallen on Mt. Fuji at around 2:55 p.m. on the day.

The hiking trail is currently closed for the winter season.

