Rapeseed Flowers Reach Peak Viewing Period at Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People walk through a field of rapeseed flowers at Showa Kinen Park, which straddles Tachikawa and Akishima in western Tokyo, on Saturday.

12:50 JST, March 10, 2026

People enjoy walking through a field of rapeseed flowers at Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the cities of Tachikawa and Akishima in western Tokyo. The yellow flowers have reached their viewing peak, which will last until mid-April, and add an atmosphere of spring to the park. According to the park’s administration center, about 250,000 rapeseed plants are planted at two flower fields at the park, creating a combined surface area of about 8,500 square meters.

