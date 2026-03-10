Rapeseed Flowers Reach Peak Viewing Period at Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park
12:50 JST, March 10, 2026
People enjoy walking through a field of rapeseed flowers at Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the cities of Tachikawa and Akishima in western Tokyo. The yellow flowers have reached their viewing peak, which will last until mid-April, and add an atmosphere of spring to the park. According to the park’s administration center, about 250,000 rapeseed plants are planted at two flower fields at the park, creating a combined surface area of about 8,500 square meters.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
-
U.S. Firm to Build Training Hub in Fukushima N-plant for Debris Removal; Plans to Establish Training Center by 2029
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed