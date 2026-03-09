Hot word :

JR East Train Services Suspended between Shinagawa, Totsuka on Tokaido Line Due to Accident


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:54 JST, March 9, 2026

Train services of the JR Tokaido Line has been suspended on both tracks between JR Shinagawa and Totsuka stations because an accident occurred between JR Shinagawa and JR Kawasaki stations on the line at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

East Japan Railway Co. expects to resume services at around 6:10 p.m..

