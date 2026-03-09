Man Attacked by Bear in Iwate Pref.; Injuries Not Life-Threatening





MORIOKA — A 69-year-old man was bitten by a bear on his left calf while climbing a mountain in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, at about 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The injury was not life-threatening, and the man descended the mountain without emergency services.

According to local police, the man was walking on snow off the climbing route and was attacked by the bear when he was buried up to his waist in snow.

The adult bear was also aggressive toward a woman who was with him, but the animal ran away after she poked it with a stick.