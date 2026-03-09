Flower Power; Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Illuminated in Mimosa Yellow in Honor of International Women’s Day
14:46 JST, March 9, 2026
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building is illuminated yellow to represent the mimosa flower in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday night. Mimosas came to be widely recognized as the symbol for International Women’s Day through the custom of men gifting women the flower on the day in Italy.
Since last year, the Tokyo metropolitan government has lit up the building in the color to celebrate the achievements of women and encourage reflection on gender equality.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review