Flower Power; Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Illuminated in Mimosa Yellow in Honor of International Women’s Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Tokyo metropolitan government office

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building is illuminated yellow to represent the mimosa flower in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday night. Mimosas came to be widely recognized as the symbol for International Women’s Day through the custom of men gifting women the flower on the day in Italy.

Since last year, the Tokyo metropolitan government has lit up the building in the color to celebrate the achievements of women and encourage reflection on gender equality.