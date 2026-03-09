Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

208 Japanese Nationals Who Evacuated Qatar Arrive in Saudi Arabia

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Foreign Ministry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:52 JST, March 9, 2026

A total of 208 Japanese nationals who evacuated Qatar due to the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East arrived in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The government is evacuating Japanese nationals living in countries around Iran and wishing to leave countries through land routes to Riyadh and other locations.

A second flight chartered by the government carrying evacuated Japanese nationals is scheduled to depart from Saudi Arabia later on Monday.

The charter flight carrying about 300 people, including Japanese nationals living in Saudi Arabia and those who were evacuated from Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, was expected to arrive in Japan on Tuesday morning.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING