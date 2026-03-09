208 Japanese Nationals Who Evacuated Qatar Arrive in Saudi Arabia

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry

A total of 208 Japanese nationals who evacuated Qatar due to the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East arrived in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The government is evacuating Japanese nationals living in countries around Iran and wishing to leave countries through land routes to Riyadh and other locations.

A second flight chartered by the government carrying evacuated Japanese nationals is scheduled to depart from Saudi Arabia later on Monday.

The charter flight carrying about 300 people, including Japanese nationals living in Saudi Arabia and those who were evacuated from Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, was expected to arrive in Japan on Tuesday morning.