Super Mario Bros. Shinkansen Begins Limited Time Run in Japan’s Kyushu Region
16:59 JST, March 8, 2026
A Kyushu Shinkansen train featuring characters from Nintendo Co.’s popular “Super Mario Bros.” game began operating between JR Hakata and Kagoshima Chuo stations on Saturday. The wrapped Shinkansen will operate until the end of June.
The 800 series Tsubame train has been wrapped with artwork featuring characters such as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach on the sides.
The train arrived at Kagoshima Chuo station in Kagoshima at around 9:30 a.m. for the launch ceremony on Saturday, drawing crowds of fans and families.
“I hope you enjoy travelling through Kyushu with Mario and his friends,” the station manager said before seeing the train off to Kumamoto Station. A mascot of the character Donkey Kong was also at the ceremony.
A 36-year-old female office worker from Kagoshima visiting Kagoshima Chuo station with her family smiled and said, “My son loves Mario, so I wanted to ride this train with him.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review