Super Mario Bros. Shinkansen Begins Limited Time Run in Japan’s Kyushu Region

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A train station manager and Donkey Kong mascot see off a wrapped Shinkansen train off at its launch ceremony at Kagoshima Chuo Station in Kagoshima on Saturday.

16:59 JST, March 8, 2026

A Kyushu Shinkansen train featuring characters from Nintendo Co.’s popular “Super Mario Bros.” game began operating between JR Hakata and Kagoshima Chuo stations on Saturday. The wrapped Shinkansen will operate until the end of June.

The 800 series Tsubame train has been wrapped with artwork featuring characters such as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach on the sides.

The train arrived at Kagoshima Chuo station in Kagoshima at around 9:30 a.m. for the launch ceremony on Saturday, drawing crowds of fans and families.

“I hope you enjoy travelling through Kyushu with Mario and his friends,” the station manager said before seeing the train off to Kumamoto Station. A mascot of the character Donkey Kong was also at the ceremony.

A 36-year-old female office worker from Kagoshima visiting Kagoshima Chuo station with her family smiled and said, “My son loves Mario, so I wanted to ride this train with him.”

