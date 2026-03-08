Niigata Univ. to Partner with Oisix Ra Daichi to Establishi New Educational Program

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Niigata University

Niigata University and major food delivery company Oisix ra daichi Inc. plan to establish a university-corporate educational partnership program, the first of its kind in Japan, that will deliver a practical, industry-focused curriculum, The Yomiuri Shimbun has leaned.

The government has been encouraging universities and companies nationwide to establish programs like this one, inspired by similar examples seen overseas. The project, called the school of food technology, will be launched at Niigata University in the 2028 academic year.

The program will consist of a two-year master’s course at the graduate school, with the curriculum to be developed jointly by the university and the corporation. Oisix will cover necessary operational costs, utilizing subsidies from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and the corporate version of the hometown tax payment system, under which taxes are reduced for companies that donate money to municipalities other than the ones they are based in for regional vitalization projects — with the donations in this case going to Niigata Prefecture.

The school of food technology will accept about 10 students annually, including working professionals. Lectures will be delivered by Niigata University faculty and Oisix executives. Graduates will earn a master’s degree.

Under the program, students will receive support such as scholarships from partner companies, and in return those companies will be able to hire graduates with specialized knowledge as immediately productive employees.

Oisix, one of the nation’s largest food delivery companies, is advancing the adoption of cutting-edge food technologies, such as one to process ingredients that are typically discarded into salable products.

The new school will incorporate advanced expertise on various subjects into its curriculum, including the use of AI in fields such as food analysis, product development and sales strategies.

Niigata University will also establish a dedicated research facility in central Niigata City, and students will gain practical experience through collaborations with nearby restaurants and food factories.

The development of food technology seeks to enhance productivity, reduce environmental impact and offer greater food diversity. This field, which is expected to create new business opportunities, is included as one of 17 fields in the growth strategy promoted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration.

Similar educational programs have already been established in such fields as semiconductors in South Korea and Taiwan. The Japanese government also began full-fledgedly encouraging companies and universities to set up such schools last year.

The government intends to use means such as subsidies to support the establishment of new educational programs to strengthen Japan’s industrial competitiveness.

Oisix operates the Niigata City-based Oisix Niigata Albirex Baseball Club, a professional baseball team in Japan’s Eastern League.