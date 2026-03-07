Japan to Send SDF Jet to Maldives for Iran Evacuations; Planes to Be on Standby
The Yomiuri Shimbun
15:12 JST, March 7, 2026
The government will dispatch a Self-Defense Forces transport plane to the Indian Ocean island nation of the Maldives in preparation for potential evacuations of Japanese nationals in the Middle East affected by the situation with Iran, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a Friday press conference.
