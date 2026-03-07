Japanese Beauty Products Gaining Attention in Paris
21:00 JST, March 7, 2026
PARIS — A store in Paris’ long-established high-end department store Samaritaine has been selling Japanese cosmetics and facial skin care tools since December.
In addition to such devices and Japan-made combs, Japanese Beauty Market carries about 20 brands, including affordable sheet masks.
A 30-year-old hairstylist from a suburb in Paris said her skin improved after using Japanese sheet masks and is excited to try more Japanese skin care products.
The store’s representative, Keiko Suyama, works to introduce high-quality Japanese beauty products to the European market.
Suyama said the Japanese skin care routine of cleansing and putting on toner after removing makeup is seen has a novel idea in France.
The research and technological capabilities of Japanese cosmetics companies are highly regarded in France, and some people develop an interest after visiting Japan, she said.
Department stores in Paris also carry such brands as Shiseido from Shiseido Co. and Sensai from Kao Corp.
In December, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry launched a study group to increase exports of Japanese cosmetics, discussing what the industry and government can do to expand the global market share.
“We will broaden the appeal of Japanese beauty products,” Suyama said.
