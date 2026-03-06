Japan Foreign Minister Confirms Two Japanese Detained in Iran

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi

Two Japanese nationals are currently detained in Iran, but Japan is in contact with them, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

“We are sure they are safe at this time,” Motegi said at a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on the day.

One of the two is believed to be the head of NHK’s Tehran bureau who was detained in Tehran in January by Iranian authorities.