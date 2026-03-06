Drone Show in Japan Features Horticultural Expo Mascot

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tunku Tunku appears in the sky during a drone show in Yokohama on Thursday.

The mascot of the International Horticultural Expo, which kicks off next year, appeared in the night sky during a drone show in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai district on Thursday.

Yokohama is hosting the Expo, and with it just one year away, the city government organized the show to help promote it.

The show featured the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo’s official mascot Myaku-Myaku and the Horticultural Expo’s mascot Tunku Tunku, signifying the passing of the baton from Osaka to Yokohama as a host city.

The drone show will also be held on March 12.

The Expo will run for about six months starting March 19 next year.