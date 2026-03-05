Person Apparently Caught in Avalanche on Mt. Kamifurano in Hokkaido
The Yomiuri Shimbun
13:29 JST, March 5, 2026
SAPPORO – A member of a climbing group was apparently caught in an avalanche on Mt. Kamifurano in Hokkaido on Thursday, according to local police. Police and local fire department personnel are heading to the scene for rescue operations.
Police said an emergency call was made at around 10:40 a.m. on the day, reporting that a person had been caught in an avalanche.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Seeking Nuclear Waste Site, Japan Eyes Remote Island of Minami-To...
-
Artisans from Disaster-Hit Areas Work Together to Keep Memories o...
-
Japan Tourist Spot's Capsule Toys Made from Recycled Materials Pr...
-
Japan’s Space One Kairos 3rd Flight Rocket Launched, but Mission ...
-
NTT Docomo to Discontinue 3G Service in March
-
Person Apparently Caught in Avalanche on Mt. Kamifurano in Hokkai...
-
LCC Greater Bay Airlines to Launch Regular Service on Fukuoka-Hon...
-
Kihara Says Japanese National Detained in Iran Confirmed Safe; Pr...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Tokyo Spends Big on Children, Wins Over Parents
-
South Korea Tightens Rules on Foreigners Buying Homes in Seoul Me...
-
Japan’s Miura, Kihara Announce Withdrawal from Figure Skating Wor...
-
BOJ Keeping Eye on Economy and Takaichi's ‘Proactive Fiscal Polic...
-
2 Unpublished Early Novellas by Japan's Kenzaburo Oe Discovered, ...
-
Strait of Hormuz Closure Shakes Markets; Prolonged Closure Could ...
-
Nidec Chairman Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal at Major Japanese ...
-
Tourists Ignore Safety Barriers Near Famous Zao ‘Snow Monsters’ i...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages C...
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Befor...
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far f...
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan