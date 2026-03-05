Hot word :

Person Apparently Caught in Avalanche on Mt. Kamifurano in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:29 JST, March 5, 2026

SAPPORO – A member of a climbing group was apparently caught in an avalanche on Mt. Kamifurano in Hokkaido on Thursday, according to local police. Police and local fire department personnel are heading to the scene for rescue operations.

Police said an emergency call was made at around 10:40 a.m. on the day, reporting that a person had been caught in an avalanche.

