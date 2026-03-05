Artisans from Disaster-Hit Areas Work Together to Keep Memories of Loved Ones Alive

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Satoshi Kiso, a Wajima lacquerware artisan from Nonoichi, Ishikawa Prefecture, applies lacquer to woodworks delivered by Shinichi Endo.

Two artisans from disaster-hit areas are jointly creating woodwork pieces, sharing a desire to leave behind a testament of their loved ones who lost their lives in disasters.

Shinichi Endo, 57, a woodworker from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, lost three children in the Great East Japan Earthquake, while Satoshi Kiso, 64, a Wajima lacquerware artisan from Nonoichi, Ishikawa Prefecture, lost a grandchild in the torrential rains that hit the area after the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

At a temporary housing unit for disaster victims in Nonoichi in January, Kiso silently applied lacquer to wooden butter knives and faces of table clocks sent by Endo. “The uneven grain makes it tricky,” he said. Though puzzled by the differences compared to normal lacquerware, he carefully moved his brush.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shinichi Endo, a woodworker from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, checks the quality of works he will send to Satoshi Kiso.

Kiso, a craftsman with 48 years of experience, saw his home-cum-workshop in Wajima damaged in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January 2024. His shop burned down in a fire. Just as he and his wife began rebuilding their lives at their place of refuge, torrential rains struck in September. River flooding swept away his eldest son’s home in Wajima, claiming the life of his 14-year-old grandchild, Hanon.

Endo had been providing emotional support to children who lost their family or friends after the disaster. It was Endo who reached out to Kiso. Endo visited the disaster-stricken areas of Noto four times, holding woodworking workshops for children. Through these activities, Endo became acquainted with Kiso and his family.

Late last year, Endo visited Kiso and said, “I understand how it feels to lose a precious treasure. Shall we work together?” Kiso accepted the offer, saying, “Absolutely.” They talked about their shared hope that, if people keep works created in disaster-hit areas, the disasters wouldn’t feel like someone else’s problem.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A wooden clapper strap made from debris left behind by tsunami

Endo has come to realize over the past 15 years that people cannot live in complete isolation.

His eldest daughter, Hana, then 13, eldest son, Kanta, then 10, and second daughter, Kana then 8, were swept away by tsunami while at home. He relentlessly blamed himself for leaving his anxious children at home to check on relatives.

Friends and neighbors pushed him forward. They spoke amiably with him at the evacuation center. When cleaning up his workshop that was littered with timber, they helped without a word (“him having to ask”?).

Six-centimeter-long wooden clapper straps, processed from debris washed ashore by tsunami, are among the seven types of woodwork the two produce. Just as people need the support of others, the clappers will not make a sound unless both are together.

“I managed to make it this far thanks to the support of those around me,” Endo said. “Now I want to be the one offering strength.”

“I want people across the country to hold these pieces in their hands,” Kiso said. “I want them to remember the damage done by the torrential rains and the lives lost.”

Their works are planned to be sold at a reconstruction support event in the town of Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture, from March 7 to 9.