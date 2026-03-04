Pass Rate for Overseas Driver’s License Conversion Test in Japan Sees Sharp Drop Since Stricter Exam Implemented

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Police Agency in Tokyo

The pass rate for the knowledge test on traffic rules for converting an overseas driver’s license to a Japanese one has fallen to about 40% since requirements were tightened last October, a significant drop from about 90% in 2024, the National Police Agency announced on Monday.

Under the revised system, the number of questions on the knowledge test increased from 10 to 50, and the passing threshold was raised from “70% or higher” to “90% or higher.” The scoring for the practical driving test also became stricter, particularly for violations such as making improper turns.

According to the agency, a total of 27,354 knowledge tests were taken between October and December last year, with 11,716, or 42.8%, passing. The pass rate for the practical driving test was 13.1%. In 2024, the pass rates were 92.5% for the knowledge test and 30.4% for the practical driving test.

Meanwhile, fatal and serious injury accidents involving foreign drivers nationwide totaled 587 cases last year — a 47-case increase from the previous year — marking the third consecutive year of increases. Of these cases, 158, or about 30%, involved drivers who had obtained a Japanese license through the system for converting an overseas driver’s license.