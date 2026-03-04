Pass Rate for Overseas Driver’s License Conversion Test in Japan Sees Sharp Drop Since Stricter Exam Implemented
7:00 JST, March 4, 2026
The pass rate for the knowledge test on traffic rules for converting an overseas driver’s license to a Japanese one has fallen to about 40% since requirements were tightened last October, a significant drop from about 90% in 2024, the National Police Agency announced on Monday.
Under the revised system, the number of questions on the knowledge test increased from 10 to 50, and the passing threshold was raised from “70% or higher” to “90% or higher.” The scoring for the practical driving test also became stricter, particularly for violations such as making improper turns.
According to the agency, a total of 27,354 knowledge tests were taken between October and December last year, with 11,716, or 42.8%, passing. The pass rate for the practical driving test was 13.1%. In 2024, the pass rates were 92.5% for the knowledge test and 30.4% for the practical driving test.
Meanwhile, fatal and serious injury accidents involving foreign drivers nationwide totaled 587 cases last year — a 47-case increase from the previous year — marking the third consecutive year of increases. Of these cases, 158, or about 30%, involved drivers who had obtained a Japanese license through the system for converting an overseas driver’s license.
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan