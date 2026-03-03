Measles Patient Visited Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, Metropolitan Govt Says; Concerns of Contact with Others

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo metropolitan government

A man with measles visited the first floor of Nippon Medical School Hospital’s main building in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Feb. 21, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The incident has raised concerns that he may have made contact with an unspecified number of people.

The man, who is in his 20s, visited the hospital between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the day after developing a fever, rash, conjunctival hyperemia and other symptoms.

He was confirmed to have measles on Feb. 27.

He has no history of traveling abroad and has received the measles vaccination twice.

The metropolitan government is urging people who were present at the hospital in the afternoon of Feb. 21 and are experiencing changes in their health conditions to visit a medical institution only after consulting with the institution, as the disease is highly contagious.