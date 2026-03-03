Tokyo High Court Set to Rule on Unification Church Dissolution Request

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan headquarters of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

The Tokyo High Court is expected to hand down a ruling Wednesday on whether to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, commonly known as the Unification Church, following a government request against the group.

If the high court upholds the Tokyo District Court’s decision, the dissolution order will take effect immediately, prompting the start of procedures to liquidate the organization’s assets.

The district court’s decision in March last year recognized the extensive harm caused by the group’s collecting of donations, and issued the first-ever dissolution order based on torts under the Civil Code.

The focus now shifts to how the high court will judge recent efforts such as compensating former members, which the organization has highlighted as part of its proactive stance toward resolving the issue.

Under the Religious Corporations Law, a court is authorized to issue a dissolution order if, in violation of laws and regulations, the religious corporation commits an act clearly found to cause substantial harm to public welfare.

Public attention was drawn to the issue of massive donation damages following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry requested the dissolution order in October 2023 against the group, alleging that it had repeatedly engaged in illegal donation solicitation.