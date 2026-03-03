Tokyo High Court Set to Rule on Unification Church Dissolution Request
14:27 JST, March 3, 2026
The Tokyo High Court is expected to hand down a ruling Wednesday on whether to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, commonly known as the Unification Church, following a government request against the group.
If the high court upholds the Tokyo District Court’s decision, the dissolution order will take effect immediately, prompting the start of procedures to liquidate the organization’s assets.
The district court’s decision in March last year recognized the extensive harm caused by the group’s collecting of donations, and issued the first-ever dissolution order based on torts under the Civil Code.
The focus now shifts to how the high court will judge recent efforts such as compensating former members, which the organization has highlighted as part of its proactive stance toward resolving the issue.
Under the Religious Corporations Law, a court is authorized to issue a dissolution order if, in violation of laws and regulations, the religious corporation commits an act clearly found to cause substantial harm to public welfare.
Public attention was drawn to the issue of massive donation damages following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022.
The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry requested the dissolution order in October 2023 against the group, alleging that it had repeatedly engaged in illegal donation solicitation.
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan