Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Mt. Fuji’s Shizuoka-Side Subashiri Trail Mulls July 1 Opening to Align with Yamanashi Side, Says Shizuoka Governor

#Mount Fuji #Shizuoka #Yamanashi
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mt. Fuji on the opening day for the Shizuoka side on Subashiri Trail 5th station in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, in July 2017

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:56 JST, March 2, 2026

The opening date for the Subashiri Trail on Mt. Fuji is being coordinated for July 1st, aligning with the Yamanashi side, Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki revealed during the prefectural assembly plenary session on Friday.

While Yamanashi has set its Yoshida Trail opening date as July 1, Shizuoka had maintained the July 10 date due to lingering snow on all trails — Subashiri, Gotemba, Fujinomiya. However, since the Subashiri Trail, accessed from Oyama Town, converges with the Yoshida Trail near the 8th station, local stakeholders had been calling for a unified opening date.

Regarding the other two trails, Suzuki said, “Given the differing geographical conditions and weather patterns, it is difficult to achieve uniformity across all trails.”

He also indicated consideration of reduced or waived entrance fees for kindergarten and nursery school nature observation events, as well as educational activities for elementary, junior high, and high school students. “We will explore how to create opportunities for children, who represent the next generation, to experience the value of World Heritage site Mt. Fuji more often,” said Suzuki.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Mount Fuji #Shizuoka #Yamanashi

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING