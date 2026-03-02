Mt. Fuji’s Shizuoka-Side Subashiri Trail Mulls July 1 Opening to Align with Yamanashi Side, Says Shizuoka Governor
15:56 JST, March 2, 2026
The opening date for the Subashiri Trail on Mt. Fuji is being coordinated for July 1st, aligning with the Yamanashi side, Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki revealed during the prefectural assembly plenary session on Friday.
While Yamanashi has set its Yoshida Trail opening date as July 1, Shizuoka had maintained the July 10 date due to lingering snow on all trails — Subashiri, Gotemba, Fujinomiya. However, since the Subashiri Trail, accessed from Oyama Town, converges with the Yoshida Trail near the 8th station, local stakeholders had been calling for a unified opening date.
Regarding the other two trails, Suzuki said, “Given the differing geographical conditions and weather patterns, it is difficult to achieve uniformity across all trails.”
He also indicated consideration of reduced or waived entrance fees for kindergarten and nursery school nature observation events, as well as educational activities for elementary, junior high, and high school students. “We will explore how to create opportunities for children, who represent the next generation, to experience the value of World Heritage site Mt. Fuji more often,” said Suzuki.
