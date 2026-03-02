1,000 Hina Dolls Line Stone Stairs at Kanagawa’s Zama Shrine; Event Marks 10th Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A thousand hina dolls lined the 77 stone steps leading to the main shrine hall at Zama Shrine in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

Many of the hina dolls, which were donated to the shrine by people who have stopped displaying them in their homes, were still in beautiful condition.

The display began in response to a suggestion from local residents to “line them up on the steps for everyone to enjoy.”

On the stage of the Kagura-den hall beside the main shrine building, five sets of seven-tiered hina doll decorations were displayed, with families taking commemorative photos.

Hundreds of hina dolls were also being exhibited inside the shrine’s assembly hall. The exhibited dolls ranged from ones created during the Edo period (1603-1867) through to contemporary times.

The display will continue through Tuesday, the day of Doll Festival, a tradition celebrating the healthy growth of girls.

The event at Zama Shrine is marking its 10th year.