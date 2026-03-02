1,000 Hina Dolls Line Stone Stairs at Kanagawa’s Zama Shrine; Event Marks 10th Year
13:53 JST, March 2, 2026
A thousand hina dolls lined the 77 stone steps leading to the main shrine hall at Zama Shrine in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.
Many of the hina dolls, which were donated to the shrine by people who have stopped displaying them in their homes, were still in beautiful condition.
The display began in response to a suggestion from local residents to “line them up on the steps for everyone to enjoy.”
On the stage of the Kagura-den hall beside the main shrine building, five sets of seven-tiered hina doll decorations were displayed, with families taking commemorative photos.
Hundreds of hina dolls were also being exhibited inside the shrine’s assembly hall. The exhibited dolls ranged from ones created during the Edo period (1603-1867) through to contemporary times.
The display will continue through Tuesday, the day of Doll Festival, a tradition celebrating the healthy growth of girls.
The event at Zama Shrine is marking its 10th year.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan