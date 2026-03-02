Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Firefly Squid Fishing Begins, Fetching Record Price of ¥50,500 Per Kg; 2nd Lowest Haul Since 2008 (UPDATE 1)　

#Toyama
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fishermen pull up a net in Namerikawa, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:59 JST, March 2, 2026 (updated at 12:26 JST)

Fishermen land the year’s first catch of firefly squid off Namerikawa, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday. The catch heralds the arrival of spring in Toyama Bay. Six fishing boats with about 50 fishermen departed from a port at about 3 a.m. and caught the squid about 1.5 kilometers offshore. At seven fishing grounds, firefly squid were found caught in fixed nets, along with large quantities of sardines. In total, 1.32 kilograms of squid were caught — the second lowest first-day haul since 2008 — but at auction, one kilogram of squid fetched the record price of ¥50,500. Firefly squid fishing will continue until around June.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Toyama

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING