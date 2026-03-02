Firefly Squid Fishing Begins, Fetching Record Price of ¥50,500 Per Kg; 2nd Lowest Haul Since 2008 (UPDATE 1)
10:59 JST, March 2, 2026 (updated at 12:26 JST)
Fishermen land the year’s first catch of firefly squid off Namerikawa, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday. The catch heralds the arrival of spring in Toyama Bay. Six fishing boats with about 50 fishermen departed from a port at about 3 a.m. and caught the squid about 1.5 kilometers offshore. At seven fishing grounds, firefly squid were found caught in fixed nets, along with large quantities of sardines. In total, 1.32 kilograms of squid were caught — the second lowest first-day haul since 2008 — but at auction, one kilogram of squid fetched the record price of ¥50,500. Firefly squid fishing will continue until around June.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Catches Fire on Chuo Expressway; All Evacuate Safely
-
Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan