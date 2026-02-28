Tokyo Measles Patient Visited 3 Udon Restaurants in Kagawa Prefecture





TAKAMATSU — A Tokyo man in his 20s confirmed to be infected with measles visited three udon restaurants in Kagawa Prefecture on Feb. 12., the Kagawa prefectural government announced Friday.

The prefectural government said that he may have come into contact with an unspecified number of people during his stay in the prefecture.

According to the Kagawa government, the man visited Teuchi Judan Udon Baka Ichidai in Takamatsu between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the day. He also visited Gamou Udon in Sakaide between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and Yamakoshi Udon in Ayagawa between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

He drove his own car between Tokyo and Kagawa and did not use any public transportation, the prefectural government said.

The man developed symptoms such as a fever, rash and cough. A public health center in Tokyo received a report of a measles patient on Tuesday.

The Kagawa government has urged people to follow the instructions of medical institutions if they experience symptoms that could be caused by measles.