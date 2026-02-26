Tokyo Measles Patient Traveled to Fukuoka Aboard JAL Planes; Suspected of Having Been in Contact with Many People
17:08 JST, February 26, 2026
A man living in Tokyo who traveled to and from Fukuoka last week on Japan Airlines planes was confirmed to be infected with measles, raising concerns over how many people he came into contact with, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.
The man in his 40s flew from Haneda Airport to Fukuoka on Friday morning on JAL Flight 313 and returned to Tokyo in the evening the following day on JAL Flight 322.
The man, who has not traveled abroad, visited a medical institution on Thursday, as he had a fever and other symptoms. He was confirmed to have measles on Tuesday, according to the metropolitan government.
