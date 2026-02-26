Kyoto Eyes Dual Fare System for City Buses to Tackle Overtourism

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tourists and others wait in a line to board a city bus in front of JR Kyoto Station in April 2023.

KYOTO — Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui on Wednesday unveiled plans to raise bus fares for passengers from outside the city to cope with crowds caused by tourism.

Currently, a flat fare of ¥230 is charged for a ride in the city center, but the city government intends to charge nonresidents double at somewhere between ¥350 and ¥400, while the fare would be lowered to ¥200 for Kyoto residents. The city aims to introduce the new system in fiscal 2027. If realized, it would be the nation’s first dual fare system to combat overtourism.

Matsui mentioned the plans during a session of the city assembly. Overcrowding on buses has become common in the city, particularly on routes connecting tourist spots and major train stations. This situation has often prevented local residents from boarding buses and obstructed pedestrian traffic with many tourists waiting at bus stops.

In mayoral campaigning in February 2024, Matsui had pledged to introduce a pricing system that would prioritize Kyoto residents by setting different fares for residents and nonresidents such as tourists.

According to the city’s transportation bureau, consideration will be given to implementing this dual fare system citywide and introduce it in zones outside the city center where fares vary by distance. The city will also ask private bus operators that have routes in the city to consider introducing such a pricing system.

To distinguish Kyoto residents from nonresidents, it is envisaged that prepaid IC cards for transportation services that are linked to My Number identification cards will be used.