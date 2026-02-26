Hot word :

Let’s Go Get Exclusive Merchandise at Poképark KANTO, Special Items Fill Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town with Friends

The Yomiuri Shimbun
T-shirts and other merchandise exclusively available at PokéPark KANTO

12:08 JST, February 26, 2026

Exclusive merchandise featuring Pokémon friends enjoying the Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town areas of PokéPark KANTO, the first-ever permanent outdoor Pokémon-themed facility, is catching the attention of fans.

The merchandise includes T-shirts, reusable shopping bags and hand towels. Pokémon Forest-themed items show the forest area swarming with wild Pokémon while Sedge Town-themed items depict the bustling Pokémon Trainers’ Market with the creatures visible in every nook and cranny. These items are sold at the new facility that opened earlier this month inside the Yomiuriland amusement park that straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

