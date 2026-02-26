Ishinomaki Man Plush Toy Offers Hope to Children in Times of Disaster; Tsunami Survivor Wants to Use Character to Repay Help He Received

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Koichi Saino poses for a photograph in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Feb. 4.

ISHINOMAKI, Miyagi — A plush toy of Ishinomaki Man, a character created as an unofficial mascot for the community in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, will soon make its debut as an item supporting disaster preparedness. At the push of a button, the doll lights up and a reassuring message plays. “I want to help ease children’s anxiety when disaster strikes,” said Koichi Saino, 59, the character’s creator and head of the local design company Beyond.

The plush stands 25 centimeters tall and 15 centimeters wide. When a button is pressed, a star on its chest lights up in three colors. A whistle can be removed from a pouch in its back to call for help. Pressing another button plays one of five recorded voice messages, including “It’s OK, stay calm,” and “Let’s do our best together.”

Saino’s home and office in the Kazuma district of Ishinomaki, located about 750 meters from the sea, were inundated by the tsunami. Although his family survived, floodwaters reached as high as the ceiling of the first floor and swept away his work equipment.

What he remembers most from the disaster are a close friend who had lost family members, yet still asked him, “Are you all right?” and foreign volunteers who overcame language barriers to help shovel mud. He felt that these experiences gave him a strength he had never felt before.

Wanting to give shape to his gratitude and inspire the local community, Saino created Ishinomaki Man in 2015. The character — which resembles a dog — sheds tears of emotion that collect in the star on its chest, enabling it to transform and grow stronger over three phases. Over the years, a variety of merchandise featuring Ishinomaki Man has been sold, including stationery and cups. The character has also appeared at events inside and outside the city to promote Ishinomaki.

Courtesy of Koichi Saino

Completed Ishinomaki Man plush toys

The idea for the plush toy came when Saino saw a young girl carrying a stuffed animal that produced sound. While he is skilled at designing flat products such as business cards and signs, at the time he had no experience in three-dimensional design. He developed the sound functions through trial and error. The recorded lines were voiced by Moe, a singer-songwriter who describes herself as a “hoya idol,” named after the Japanese word for sea squirt, which is a local delicacy. A crowdfunding campaign last summer raised ¥1.09 million, and the plush was completed in January.

“Until now, I’ve always been the one receiving help. From here on, I’m truly going to become a hero who helps everyone. I feel like I’ve finally been able to repay the kindness shown to me after the disaster,” Saino said with a smile.

The plush is expected to be priced between ¥8000 and ¥10000.