Japanese Watermelon Shipments Starts in Leading Production District in Kumamoto; Around 1.35 Mil. to Be Delivered Nationwide by July
16:18 JST, February 25, 2026
Workers check greenhouse-grown watermelons from the Ueki district in Kumamoto City’s Kita Ward at a fruit sorting facility on Tuesday, as shipments began for this year. The district is known as one of the major watermelon production areas in Japan.
On Tuesday, six local watermelon growers brought in about 2,500 watermelons, each weighing about 5 to 6 kilograms. Workers checked the fruits’ colors, sugar levels, signs of bruising and so on before packing into them into boxes. Like last year, 1.35 million Ueki-produced watermelons are expected to be shipped nationwide, mainly in the Kanto and Kansai regions, until early July, with peak shipping season to come in May.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan