Tokyo Skytree Observation Deck Remains Closed for Inspection after Elevator Stopping Accident; Decision on Thursday Opening Still Pending
13:32 JST, February 25, 2026
The observation deck of Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, remained closed to visitors on Wednesday following an elevator accident on Sunday evening.
Twenty people, including two children, were trapped inside a descending elevator that stopped about 30 meters above the ground and remained there for about 5½ hours. Everyone was rescued, and no one was injured.
Skytree’s operating company, Tobu Tower Skytree Co., decided on Tuesday that the observation deck should remain closed to visitors for inspection for a third day on Wednesday, as inspectors continued looking into the cause of the accident and assessing the overall condition of the elevator. At press time, the company had made no decision yet for Thursday onward.
The elevator was manufactured by Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corp. When it suddenly stopped, the intercom inside it did not work, so the visitors trapped inside had to use their cell phones to call emergency services. A subsequent inspection found that the intercom was out of order.
Since Tokyo Skytree opened in 2012, there have been two other cases in which an elevator at the tower has come to a sudden halt, one in 2015 and one in 2017. In the March 2017 incident, 27 visitors were trapped inside an elevator for about 20 minutes. The operator resumed using the elevator, saying it was confirmed to be safe, even though the cause of the abrupt stop was not identified.
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan