Hanzomon Line Service Resumes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:25 JST, February 25, 2026

The Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line resumed operations around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Den-en-toshi Line, which operates direct services with the Hanzomon Line, also resumed operations after temporarily suspending service on some sections.

The Hanzomon Line had suspended operations due to a train malfunction that occurred around 10:13 a.m.

