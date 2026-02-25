Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Hanzomon Line Service Suspended between Kudanshita, Oshiage Stations due to Train Malfunction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:48 JST, February 25, 2026

A train malfunction occurred on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line between Shibuya and Omotesando stations around 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Service on the Hanzomon Line is suspended between Kudanshita and Oshiage stations due to this trouble. Service is also suspended on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line between Shibuya and Futako-tamagawa stations, which operates direct connections.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING