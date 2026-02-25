Hanzomon Line Service Suspended between Kudanshita, Oshiage Stations due to Train Malfunction

A train malfunction occurred on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line between Shibuya and Omotesando stations around 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Service on the Hanzomon Line is suspended between Kudanshita and Oshiage stations due to this trouble. Service is also suspended on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line between Shibuya and Futako-tamagawa stations, which operates direct connections.