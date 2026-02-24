Kanto’s 1st Spring Wind Blows as Tokyo Sees Unseasonably High Temperatures
14:26 JST, February 24, 2026
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Monday that “haru ichiban,” the first strong southern winds of the year, blew across the Kanto region. It did not occur last year, and in 2024, it was observed on Feb. 15.
According to the agency, it announces the haru ichiban in Kanto when a southern wind with maximum speeds of 8 meters per second or more occurs and temperatures rise between the official start of spring (Feb. 4 this year) and the spring equinox (March 20).
On Monday, record high temperatures for this year were observed across Kanto. In Ome, Tokyo, the temperature rose to 25.1 C, reaching levels typical for mid-June.
