Kofu Records 25.3 C; Ome in Western Tokyo Sees 25.1 C
15:31 JST, February 23, 2026
Temperatures are rising noticeably in Yamanashi Prefecture, with Kofu reaching 25.3 C by 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The temperature in Nanbu, Yamanashi Prefecture, reached 25.2 C.
In Tokyo, the mercury rose to 25.1 C in Ome and 24.1 C in Fuchu.
Saitama City also recorded 24.3 C.
