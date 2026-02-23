Hot word :

Kofu Records 25.3 C; Ome in Western Tokyo Sees 25.1 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:31 JST, February 23, 2026

Temperatures are rising noticeably in Yamanashi Prefecture, with Kofu reaching 25.3 C by 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temperature in Nanbu, Yamanashi Prefecture, reached 25.2 C.

In Tokyo, the mercury rose to 25.1 C in Ome and 24.1 C in Fuchu.

Saitama City also recorded 24.3 C.

