Temperatures Rising in Kanto, with 22 C Predicted in Central Tokyo, Saitama; Shizuoka Expected to Reach 23 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Temperatures are expected to rise in the Kanto region on Monday, with many areas expected to reach maximum temperatures of over 20 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures are expected to reach 22 C in central Tokyo and Saitama; 20 C in Maebashi, Utsunomiya, Yokohama and Chiba; and 19 C in Mito.

Outside the Kanto region, the mercury is expected to rise to 23 C in Shizuoka; 22 C in Kagoshima and Miyakonojo in Miyazaki Prefecture; and up to 21 C in Hamamatsu, Kochi, Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto Prefecture, and other areas.