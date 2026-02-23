Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Skytree to Close on Monday for Safety Checks after 20 People Trapped for Hours at Night

#Tokyo #Tokyo Skytree
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors are seen after being rescued from an elevator at Tokyo Skytree that had come to an emergency stop in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:26 JST, February 23, 2026

Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, will be temporarily closed on Monday for safety checks following an incident in which an elevator suddenly stopped on Sunday night, the operating company said.

In Japan, Monday is the Emperor’s Birthday, a national holiday, and the final day of a three-day weekend that began on Saturday.

The company said that those who have purchased advance tickets will be refunded.

You may also like to read

Tokyo Skytree’s Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Tokyo #Tokyo Skytree

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING