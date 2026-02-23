Tokyo Skytree to Close on Monday for Safety Checks after 20 People Trapped for Hours at Night

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors are seen after being rescued from an elevator at Tokyo Skytree that had come to an emergency stop in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, will be temporarily closed on Monday for safety checks following an incident in which an elevator suddenly stopped on Sunday night, the operating company said.

In Japan, Monday is the Emperor’s Birthday, a national holiday, and the final day of a three-day weekend that began on Saturday.

The company said that those who have purchased advance tickets will be refunded.