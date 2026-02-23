Tokyo Skytree to Close on Monday for Safety Checks after 20 People Trapped for Hours at Night
10:26 JST, February 23, 2026
Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, will be temporarily closed on Monday for safety checks following an incident in which an elevator suddenly stopped on Sunday night, the operating company said.
In Japan, Monday is the Emperor’s Birthday, a national holiday, and the final day of a three-day weekend that began on Saturday.
The company said that those who have purchased advance tickets will be refunded.
