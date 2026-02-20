Measles Patient Suspected of Being in Contact with Many People at Tokyo Shopping Facility, on Trains
15:56 JST, February 20, 2026
A man in his 20s who was confirmed to be infected with measles in Yokohama may have come into contact with an unspecified number of people at a municipal office in Ota Ward and a nearby commercial facility on Feb. 10, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The man traveled between Yokohama Station and Omori Station in Tokyo’s Ota Ward on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line and stayed on the second floor of the municipal office building from 9 a.m. to noon and from 12:50 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.
He had lunch at a nearby food court between 12:10 and 12:40 p.m. Once developing symptoms such as a fever and rash the following day, Feb. 11, he visited a medical institution and was diagnosed with measles on Wednesday. He had no history of traveling abroad.
