Early Flowering Cherry Trees Adorn Former Samurai Residences in Japan’s Nagasaki Pref.

#Cherry Blossom #Flower #Nagasaki
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Taiwan cherry blossoms decorate samurai residences in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:09 JST, February 20, 2026

NAGASAKI – Taiwan cherry blossoms are blooming in an area home to many former samurai residences in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture.

Some trees are half in bloom, while others are in full bloom.

The flowers can be enjoyed through early March.

The area, called Kojirokuji, is in the Kunimi district of Unzen and lined with former samurai residences, some of which are open to the public.

The deep pink flowers of the Taiwan cherry blossoms stand out against the black wooden fences and black-and-white walls of the residences, attracting many tourists every year in February and March.

#Cherry Blossom #Flower #Nagasaki

