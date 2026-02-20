Anonymous Individual Donates Gold Bars Worth ¥566 Mil. to Osaka Municipal Waterworks Bureau
10:57 JST, February 20, 2026
OSAKA — A total of 21 kilograms of gold bars, worth ¥566.54 million, were donated to the Osaka Municipal Waterworks Bureau, the city government announced on Thursday.
The donor, who requested to remain anonymous, expressed hope that the money would be used to help address the aging water pipes. The city government will honor this request and use the money to replace the water pipes.
According to the city, the donation was made on Nov. 18 last year. The donor explained that they decided to donate after seeing news reports about water leaks caused by broken water pipes across the country.
The donated gold bars are equivalent to the replacement cost of approximately 2 kilometers of a typical water pipe.
“It’s an incredible amount of money. I have nothing but words of gratitude,” said Osaka City Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama at a press conference on Thursday.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged